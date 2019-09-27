Chickasaw Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by $81.66 Million as Stock Rose; Skylands Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) as Share Value Rose

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 4,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 15,740 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, down from 20,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $126.71. About 188,175 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 3.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.93M, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 912,029 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.86 million for 5.95 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 13,443 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 52,241 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Cryder Ptnrs Llp invested in 5.19% or 250,144 shares. Synovus Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Shell Asset Mngmt owns 3,487 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,980 shares. 6,738 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Csat Advisory Lp owns 436 shares. Blair William & Il reported 7,786 shares stake. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Turtle Creek Asset Management accumulated 310,332 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 6 shares. 2,471 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 26,011 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 101,625 shares to 353,875 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 24,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yakira Mgmt Inc invested 0.6% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 125,000 are held by Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested in 0.02% or 69,806 shares. Security has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Gsa Prtn Llp stated it has 7,298 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt holds 510 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp reported 0.03% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Whittier Communications Of Nevada holds 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 705 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh owns 113,549 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Wade G W And holds 0.07% or 19,967 shares. 2,950 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc holds 22,975 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Apollo Mgmt Hldg Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Glenmede Trust Na owns 4,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 1.57M shares to 9.78M shares, valued at $238.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.41M for 16.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.