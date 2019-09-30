Chickasaw Capital Management Has Boosted Its Williams Cos (WMB) Stake; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Raised By $55.04 Million Its Lkq (LKQ) Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Williams Cos Inc (WMB) stake by 8.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc acquired 1.18M shares as Williams Cos Inc (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 14.79 million shares with $414.72M value, up from 13.61 million last quarter. Williams Cos Inc now has $29.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 81.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc acquired 2.12 million shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 4.70M shares with $125.18M value, up from 2.59 million last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $9.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 1.39M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Williams Companies has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.40’s average target is 22.19% above currents $24.06 stock price. Williams Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 29.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. $239,300 worth of stock was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. On Thursday, August 8 Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 4,000 shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Com reported 20,277 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 25,352 are held by Washington Tru Company. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 18,854 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Optimum Invest has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 166,788 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 98,890 shares. 100,300 are held by Canal. Shell Asset Management reported 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.20M shares. Cap Int Investors reported 22.98 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% or 349,601 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 46,683 shares. Patten Patten Tn owns 7,350 shares. 766 are owned by Motco.

