Chickasaw Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Williams Cos (WMB) by $5.16 Million; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding Has Boosted by Corvex Management Lp

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 184,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 13.61M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.81 million, up from 13.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 15.69M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 2.21M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL, MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC REPORT TRANSACTIONS; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Will Receive Its 50% Shr of the Net Proceeds After Certain Transaction Costs, or $162M; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL WITH CASH, BORROWINGS, ISSUANCE OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNITS TO UNIT OF MGM RESORTS; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to Increase 1 to 3 %; 30/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Hits Unprecedented Responsible Gambling Milestone; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. On Wednesday, August 7 CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $125.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 2.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,625 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider Meister Keith A. bought $5.85M. $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J.