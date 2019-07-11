Chickasaw Capital Management Decreased Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) as Share Value Declined; Delphi Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) as Valuation Rose

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 48,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.39M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 114,854 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.12. About 9.12M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Holdings Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Williams Jones Associate Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 18,050 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 17,171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,677 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru has 0.24% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Beaumont Fin Ptnrs Lc reported 4,241 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Partners Ltd Llc reported 22,675 shares. Conning invested in 0.06% or 35,155 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 7,221 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 107,432 shares in its portfolio. Heronetta Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.13% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Virtu Ltd has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Chickasaw Cap Ltd holds 2.40M shares. National Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $140.94M for 11.33 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada Limited vs. Phillips 66 Partners – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Transfer’s Bakken Upside – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Summary Of Dividend Increases In Q2-2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Partners LP 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $555,333 activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Mitchell Kevin J bought $130,283.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (NYSE:SEMG) by 139,057 shares to 8.30 million shares, valued at $122.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 230,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3,688 shares to 15,315 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels And Resorts Inc by 7,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,848 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo And Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Limited Liability holds 0.57% or 419,116 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 59,090 are held by Guild Management. Mitsubishi Ufj invested in 4.03 million shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Llc owns 47,276 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Noesis Mangement Corporation accumulated 0% or 7,687 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory holds 0.5% or 5.50M shares. Moreover, First Long Island Invsts Ltd has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Cna Fincl Corp has 2.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spirit Of America Mgmt holds 0.31% or 39,150 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Inc accumulated 0.44% or 32,109 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 2.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Maryland-based Sol Capital Mgmt has invested 0.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Trust, New York-based fund reported 87,834 shares. Lesa Sroufe And holds 0.27% or 5,811 shares.