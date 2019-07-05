Chickasaw Capital Management Decreased By $2.55 Million Its Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stake; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Stake

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) stake by 2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 48,997 shares as Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP)’s stock declined 1.79%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 2.40 million shares with $125.39 million value, down from 2.44 million last quarter. Phillips 66 Partners Lp now has $6.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 110,804 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 5.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 731 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 12,078 shares with $1.32B value, down from 12,809 last quarter. American Express Co now has $105.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53 million shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Squeri Stephen J sold $1.29M.

Among 4 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Express had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, January 29. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $555,333 activity. 1,392 Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares with value of $68,641 were bought by Haney Mark. Mitchell Kevin J also bought $356,409 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on Thursday, May 30.

Among 6 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. Jefferies downgraded Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on Monday, January 28 to “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $140.95M for 11.09 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.83% EPS growth.

