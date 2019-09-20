Chickasaw Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) as Stock Rose; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Qs Investors Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 5,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 162,691 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.21M, down from 168,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.59 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 37,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $166.90 million, down from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 832,838 shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.68M for 15.32 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 3.47 million shares to 13.96M shares, valued at $160.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 1.57M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Inv holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1.40 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 99,305 shares stake. Cypress Cap invested 0.39% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 7,329 shares. Holderness Invests Communications owns 10,820 shares. Westwood Holdg Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0.44% or 630,702 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP holds 1.67 million shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,666 shares. Mengis Cap Management holds 0.12% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 200 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 176,878 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 3.00 million were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc. Phocas Corporation invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 74,175 shares to 236,764 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.