Chickasaw Capital Management Cut By $31.74 Million Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake; Ngam Advisors LP Raised By $429,165 Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Stake

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 90.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 690,003 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock declined 16.55%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 68,421 shares with $3.16 million value, down from 758,424 last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $6.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 972,736 shares traded or 77.26% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) stake by 14.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 4,335 shares as Packaging Corp Amer (PKG)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 34,962 shares with $3.47 million value, up from 30,627 last quarter. Packaging Corp Amer now has $9.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $100.5. About 645,091 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 8,800 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 38,922 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 924,602 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 5,700 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 30,389 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 7,961 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Company invested in 60,880 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.46% or 98,395 shares. American Group Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 4,800 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 587,559 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 8,343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Lc holds 0.04% or 42,265 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1.23M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering EQT Midstream (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream has $46 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.25’s average target is 28.69% above currents $32.83 stock price. EQT Midstream had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Barclays Capital maintained EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $44 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) rating on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $45 target.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Shell Midstream Partners Lp stake by 103,098 shares to 5.96 million valued at $121.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 140,483 shares and now owns 2.65 million shares. Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) was raised too.

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stake by 36,642 shares to 193,304 valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector (XLE) stake by 19,821 shares and now owns 77,690 shares. Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $106 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.