Chickasaw Capital Management Boosted Its Dominion Energy (D) Position; Eminence Capital LP Has Cut Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 16.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc acquired 4,734 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 33,094 shares with $2.54M value, up from 28,360 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $60.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 2.69 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 36.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp sold 1.72M shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 2.96 million shares with $225.32M value, down from 4.68 million last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $49.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.18. About 2.08 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based London Com Of Virginia has invested 0.65% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 2.80M shares or 0.09% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Leisure Cap holds 0.74% or 11,419 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd has 0.37% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 26,143 shares. The Virginia-based Verus Financial Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.63% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fruth Inv Management invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 15,906 are owned by Boltwood Capital Mgmt. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,772 shares. Victory Capital accumulated 0.05% or 273,866 shares. Coastline Tru has invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cleararc Capital holds 0.28% or 19,393 shares in its portfolio. 74,177 were reported by Asset Strategies Inc. Fiduciary Co invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ftb Advsrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.25’s average target is 5.60% above currents $75.05 stock price. Dominion Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wolfe Research given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System reported 165,198 shares. Mitchell Com owns 38,560 shares. Allstate Corp reported 57,366 shares. Avalon Advsr Llc owns 4,215 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Fifth Third Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 33,353 shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 16,702 shares. The Vermont-based Co Of Vermont has invested 0.18% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moors & Cabot invested in 0.01% or 2,856 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.16% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Commerce National Bank & Trust stated it has 34,599 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 1.15% or 7,975 shares. 582,296 were reported by Svcs Automobile Association. Hills Bankshares owns 67,669 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability owns 49,599 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $518.76M for 23.96 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. Raymond James maintained the shares of ICE in report on Friday, July 5 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “US Capital Global Securities Announces Addition of Blockchain Technology Venture Capital Fund to Its Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Blue Trading Systems Expands Connectivity to Include the ICE Futures Markets – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq cut to sell, Intercontinental Exchange to neutral – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.