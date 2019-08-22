Chickasaw Capital Management Boosted Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Stake by $11.35 Million as Valuation Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased by $1.16 Million Its Holding

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 57,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.98B market cap company. It closed at $69.72 lastly. It is down 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 391,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 11.75M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.99 million, up from 11.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 992,126 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altus Midstream Acquires Stake in Enterprise’s Shin Oak Pipeline – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products, Chevron unveil range of long-term deals – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Simple Formula For Methodical Wealth Creation – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 229,900 shares to 10.67 million shares, valued at $248.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08M shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana-based Old Natl Retail Bank In has invested 0.2% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Geode Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Vantage Inv Prns has 300,467 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. 121,335 are owned by Loudon Invest Mngmt Lc. Mcf Advsrs Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ronna Sue Cohen invested 0.88% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability reported 3,165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 291,005 are held by Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Co. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 24 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt owns 7,700 shares. Cypress Management Limited Company (Wy) stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 45,899 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 0.17% or 13.72M shares in its portfolio. Welch Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 43,359 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Holowesko Prtnrs Ltd owns 1.99M shares. Harvest Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 50,926 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,035 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com reported 410,009 shares stake. Hexavest Incorporated invested 1.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tctc Limited Liability Company stated it has 127,855 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 13,584 shares stake. Leuthold Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,425 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. American Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 5,432 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.41% or 45,709 shares. Cv Starr & Tru owns 40,000 shares. Ashford Capital invested in 0.4% or 34,001 shares. Florida-based Professional Advisory Svcs has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cypress Cap reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).