Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) and NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). The two are both Machine Tools & Accessories companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 28 0.72 N/A 1.64 15.84 NN Inc. 8 0.46 N/A -6.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. and NN Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. and NN Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 0.00% 5.3% 4.8% NN Inc. 0.00% -58.4% -16.8%

Risk and Volatility

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.’s current beta is 0.12 and it happens to be 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NN Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NN Inc. are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NN Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. and NN Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 0 0 0 0.00 NN Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively NN Inc. has an average target price of $12.5, with potential upside of 49.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. and NN Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.7% and 0%. About 0.4% of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of NN Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. -1.33% -9.06% -8.99% -16.36% -16.98% -16.91% NN Inc. -6.49% -15.62% -8.47% -9.48% -58.74% 22.35%

For the past year Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has -16.91% weaker performance while NN Inc. has 22.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. beats on 7 of the 9 factors NN Inc.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools. It sells its products to various customers, including automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, manufactures high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company operates through three segments: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment manufactures and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings. The Precision Engineered Products Group segment manufactures a range of components, assemblies, and instruments, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, orthopedic system tools, laparoscopic devices, drug delivery devices, and catheter components for the medical end market, electrical contacts, connectors, contact assemblies and precision stampings for the electrical control end market, precision components, assemblies and electrical contacts for the automotive end market, and various engineered materials for the aerospace and defense end market. This segment also manufactures and sells precision plastic retainers for ball and roller bearings; and various specialized plastic products, such as automotive under-the-hood components, electronic instrument cases, and precision electronic connectors and lenses. The Autocam Precision Components Group segment offers precision-machined metal components and subassemblies for the consumer transportation, industrial technology, HVAC, fluid power, and diesel engine end markets. NN, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee.