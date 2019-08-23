Chicago Rivet & Machine Co (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) to pay $0.22 on Sep 20, 2019; Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) SI Increased By 18.5%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co’s current price of $27.85 translates into 0.79% yield. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 3,748 shares traded or 94.90% up from the average. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) has declined 16.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVR News: 04/05/2018 – CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.73; 20/03/2018 Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chicago Rivet & Machine Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVR); 08/05/2018 – Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Declares Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Rivet FY17 EPS $2.15; 04/05/2018 – Chicago Rivet 1Q EPS 73c; 04/05/2018 – CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO CVR.A – QTRLY NET SALES $10.01 MLN VS $9.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) had an increase of 18.5% in short interest. RCUS's SI was 2.53 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.5% from 2.13 million shares previously. With 164,300 avg volume, 15 days are for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)'s short sellers to cover RCUS's short positions. The SI to Arcus Biosciences Inc's float is 9.87%. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 66,055 shares traded. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has declined 31.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.52% the S&P500.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $302.84 million. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. It currently has negative earnings.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company has market cap of $26.91 million. It operates in two divisions, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. It has a 24.3 P/E ratio. The Fastener segment makes and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products.