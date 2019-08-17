Chicago Equity Partners Upped Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding; Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sellers Increased By 0.19% Their Shorts

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) had an increase of 0.19% in short interest. TRX’s SI was 3.74M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.19% from 3.73M shares previously. With 230,400 avg volume, 16 days are for Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)’s short sellers to cover TRX’s short positions. The stock increased 4.25% or $0.034 during the last trading session, reaching $0.834. About 422,478 shares traded or 50.85% up from the average. Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) has risen 117.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 117.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRX News: 13/04/2018 – TANZANIAN ROYALTY EXPLORATION CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 13/03/2018 Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation: 2018 – Good Political and Economic Climate for Investing in Tanzania

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 138.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 18,685 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 32,185 shares with $840,000 value, up from 13,500 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $6.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 4.93M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 73,401 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd accumulated 37,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 45,246 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Alps reported 15,790 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg owns 353,036 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dodge Cox reported 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Clearbridge Invs holds 380 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co holds 0.07% or 16,550 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management invested in 9,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bristol John W has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 8,900 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 777,950 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.28% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 260,249 shares. 121,735 were accumulated by Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Co. Fil Limited holds 1.17M shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.88’s average target is 63.21% above currents $16.47 stock price. Cabot Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by M Partners. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, August 2.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity. 9,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 9,880 shares to 3,505 valued at $615,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 14,205 shares and now owns 24,255 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was reduced too.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company has market cap of $121.46 million. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property.