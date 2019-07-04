Chicago Equity Partners Trimmed Metlife (MET) Stake by $1.10 Million as Shares Rose; Union Bankshares Has Upped Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $1.71 Million

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 922,904 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 26,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,015 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, down from 196,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 2.08M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,607 shares to 57,123 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,514 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Stock News: 8.25% Series A Preferred Stock â€” Full Redemption; 7.875% Series B Preferred Stock â€” 100307 Shares Issued; 9000000 Share ATM; 2500000 Share DRIP; Common Stock â€” Expected July 2019 $0.17 Per Share Dividend Rate; 375000 Shares Repurchased – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Farmland, MAA see improving rents – more from REITweek – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schwab U.S. REIT ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought 18,350 shares worth $2.26 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Financial Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ameritas Partners holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 7,448 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 3,427 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 145,655 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Winfield Associate holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 19,962 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 994,062 shares stake. Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 163,976 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 4,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maryland Cap stated it has 7,695 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. National Company Tx has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Parametric Assoc Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kingfisher Capital Llc holds 10,316 shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AT&T, Metlife and KeyCorp – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Metlife ‘Speed Dates’ 16 Cutting-Edge Insurtech Start-Ups in 8-Hour Innovation Hunt – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife -1.9% as Q4 revenue disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Target Corporation (TGT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,093 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Narwhal Mngmt reported 28,400 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset reported 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Security National stated it has 21,389 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Adirondack stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 230,540 shares. Nuance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.31% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 35,750 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Co. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21,557 shares. Selway Asset Management owns 13,800 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Century Companies owns 1.27 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 11,800 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 493,211 shares in its portfolio.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15,195 shares to 26,540 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).