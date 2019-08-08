Chicago Equity Partners Trimmed Grainger W W (GWW) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Baillie Gifford & Company Boosted Its Axogen (AXGN) Stake

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 49,931 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.03 million, down from 53,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $274.3. About 661,016 shares traded or 30.79% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 343,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The institutional investor held 980,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65 million, up from 636,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 29.24% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 4.36M shares traded or 757.65% up from the average. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AxoGen, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Axogen, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming March Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AxoGen Announces RECON® Study Update Nasdaq:AXGN – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AxoGen to Participate at AAHS ASPN ASRM 2019 Annual Meetings – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Axogen, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 302,317 shares to 424,845 shares, valued at $78.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu.Com Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 591,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (Usa) (NYSE:RBA).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 earnings per share, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $250.00M for 15.27 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.