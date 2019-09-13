Chicago Equity Partners Stake in Marriott Intl New (MAR) Has Decreased by $320,600; Simon Property Group Com (SPG) Holder Twin Capital Management Increased Stake

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 56.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 2,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1,780 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250,000, down from 4,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $132.51. About 923,955 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc Com (SPG) by 93.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 3,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 6,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 3,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.27. About 2.55M shares traded or 61.31% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Low Store Traffic Likely to Mar Kirkland’s (KIRK) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hyatt (H) Relies on Unit Expansion to Counter Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Underwear snafu delays Chinese woman’s Mar-a-Lago trespassing trial – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Marriott’s (MAR) Brand Debuts in Oman, Opens W Muscat Hotel – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott International (MAR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt, -based fund reported 54,516 shares. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 2,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.13% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Conning accumulated 4,630 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 6,303 shares. Jennison Assocs Llc invested in 5.97M shares or 0.84% of the stock. Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 15,317 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 0.41% or 18,528 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa invested in 0.04% or 33,330 shares. Vision Capital Incorporated reported 36,152 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co has 1.50M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 28,547 are owned by Natixis Lp. Hartford Mngmt accumulated 30,089 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.39% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 33,860 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB) by 14,115 shares to 24,895 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 13,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc (NYSE:PFS).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.03 million for 22.09 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability reported 38,729 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 611,847 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 144,270 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 203,361 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.15% or 4.03M shares. Brinker Capital has 3,332 shares. Griffin Asset has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability reported 115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers reported 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Whitnell And Company owns 0.14% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 2,320 shares. 86,000 were accumulated by Payden Rygel. Rodgers Brothers has 0.21% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 4,752 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 737,089 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 68,908 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock.