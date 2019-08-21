Chicago Equity Partners Stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Has Trimmed by $954,480 as Share Price Declined; Cincinnati Insurance Company Raised Stake in Home Depot Ord (HD)

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $220.3. About 5.50M shares traded or 40.73% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 9,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 9,380 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 19,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.72. About 149,642 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 83,510 shares to 168,320 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 157,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.14M for 12.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.