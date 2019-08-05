Chicago Equity Partners Stake in Amc Networks (AMCX) Increased as Stock Declined; Hologic (HOLX) Holder Osterweis Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 157,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 419,670 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31M, down from 577,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 1.54M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 8,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 77,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 69,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 494,492 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMC Networks (AMCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMC Networks to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMCX, TWLO, AXDX – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSI Alert: AMC Networks (AMCX) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19,130 shares to 10,680 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 9,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,035 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 0.13% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 159,749 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 98,561 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Comm has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Alps Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,505 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 60 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 0.04% or 283,105 shares. U S Global Invsts Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 23,499 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 669,681 shares. First Manhattan Communications has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 130,924 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Amp Capital Ltd owns 19,501 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Heartland Advsrs holds 0.48% or 113,905 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 50,568 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Amp Capital Investors Limited accumulated 78,822 shares. Principal Financial owns 0.02% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 394,218 shares. Axa invested in 294,668 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Steinberg Asset has 28,082 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Curbstone Fincl Corp stated it has 21,646 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 21,841 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Llp has invested 0.04% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Central Retail Bank Tru Company holds 2,188 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 129,106 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 442,253 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Align Technology (ALGN) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Margins Fall – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hologic’s Cynosure Division Expands Body Contouring Portfolio with TempSure® Firm for Tissue Heating and Cellulite Treatments and SculpSure® Petite Mask for Submental Fat Reduction – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NextGen (NXGN) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Integra Lifesciences’ (IART) Earnings Top Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott (ABT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 58,045 shares to 523,545 shares, valued at $11.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).