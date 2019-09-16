Chicago Equity Partners Raised Radian Group (RDN) Holding; AURELIA METALS LTD SHS AUSTRALIA (AUMTF) Shorts Decreased By 1.83%

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Radian Group Inc (RDN) stake by 29.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 40,255 shares as Radian Group Inc (RDN)’s stock declined 3.80%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 177,060 shares with $4.05M value, up from 136,805 last quarter. Radian Group Inc now has $4.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 183,000 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

AURELIA METALS LTD SHS AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:AUMTF) had a decrease of 1.83% in short interest. AUMTF’s SI was 1.66M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.83% from 1.69M shares previously. It closed at $0.37 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company has market cap of $309.59 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Hera project located to the south-east of Cobar in Central New South Wales; and the Peak gold mines situated near Cobar in Western New South Wales.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ejf Cap Limited Liability Co holds 150,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel owns 54,815 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. American Grp has invested 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 49,122 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gsa Partners Llp invested in 0.08% or 31,548 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 83 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd invested in 0.94% or 248,699 shares. 14,921 are held by Raymond James & Associates. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 11,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 1.62 million shares. Boston Partners invested in 1.47M shares. James Inv Research owns 111,112 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.31% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) or 65,887 shares. Natixis LP holds 40,719 shares.