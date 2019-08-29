Chicago Equity Partners Raised Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Position; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lifted By $421,590 Its Hexcel (HXL) Holding

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased Hexcel Corporation (HXL) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc acquired 6,110 shares as Hexcel Corporation (HXL)’s stock rose 15.76%. The Golden Gate Private Equity Inc holds 148,150 shares with $10.25 million value, up from 142,040 last quarter. Hexcel Corporation now has $7.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.07. About 107,302 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) stake by 1180.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 42,630 shares as Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 46,240 shares with $4.42 million value, up from 3,610 last quarter. Pinnacle West Cap Corp now has $10.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.77. About 210,504 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 9,880 shares to 3,505 valued at $615,000 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 21,054 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natixis Lp holds 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 16,428 shares. Zacks Mgmt reported 0.06% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Century Companies accumulated 3.64 million shares. Kennedy Capital owns 198,855 shares. Johnson Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 122,182 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Company Ltd Company holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 3,283 shares. Hgk Asset Management invested in 2,597 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Co Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 3,145 shares. Whittier holds 0.01% or 2,506 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

Among 5 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital has $105 highest and $9000 lowest target. $97.80’s average target is 3.20% above currents $94.77 stock price. Pinnacle West Capital had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $9000 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, August 12 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hm Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 12,901 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 918,137 shares. First Republic Invest stated it has 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 1.34M were accumulated by Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. M&T Comml Bank Corp has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Assetmark accumulated 125 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.1% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Brown Advisory reported 1.09M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advsrs Asset has 0.06% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 16,477 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 12,616 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Communications Incorporated invested 0.1% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 745 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt reported 6,981 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 4,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Hexcel has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.43’s average target is 1.64% above currents $83.07 stock price. Hexcel had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. Bank of America maintained the shares of HXL in report on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, July 24. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Loop Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse.