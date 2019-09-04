Chicago Equity Partners Raised Its Stake in Fortinet (FTNT) by $1.56 Million as Stock Declined; Hussman Strategic Advisors Lifted Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $635,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 18,760 shares as the company's stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 238,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01 million, up from 219,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 1.17 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Capital One, Fortinet, CyberArk, Qualys and FireEye – Nasdaq" on August 05, 2019

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Percentage Of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019