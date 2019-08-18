Chicago Equity Partners Raised Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Holding; Riverhead Capital Management Lifted By $404,200 Its Amphenol (APH) Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) stake by 627.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 13,965 shares as Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL)’s stock rose 5.66%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 16,190 shares with $2.62M value, up from 2,225 last quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor now has $3.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $164.94. About 293,153 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0% IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Amphenol Corp (APH) stake by 24.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 4,300 shares as Amphenol Corp (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 21,607 shares with $2.04 million value, up from 17,307 last quarter. Amphenol Corp now has $25.76B valuation. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 1.02M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106.80’s average target is 23.31% above currents $86.61 stock price. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) rating on Friday, March 15. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $111 target. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. SunTrust upgraded the shares of APH in report on Tuesday, April 2 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Vontobel Asset Management has invested 0.3% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Andra Ap invested in 36,900 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 2,316 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 32.04 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Shelton Cap has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.15% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bokf Na invested in 67,178 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.09% stake. First Manhattan Co reported 7,037 shares. 49,640 are owned by Foster Dykema Cabot And Company Ma. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated invested 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 27,842 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 42,954 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.13% or 6.49M shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 3.34 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cracker Barrel has $19000 highest and $150 lowest target. $172.50’s average target is 4.58% above currents $164.94 stock price. Cracker Barrel had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of CBRL in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Maxim Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Scout Invests accumulated 25,736 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Beacon Grp holds 0.05% or 2,075 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 4,235 shares stake. Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc stated it has 21,215 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) or 1,399 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.03% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) or 17,251 shares. Syntal Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,903 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 84,578 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) or 9,540 shares. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 3,969 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp LP holds 0.01% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. Victory Management has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

