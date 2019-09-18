Chicago Equity Partners Raised At&T (T) Position by $1.62 Million; Share Value Rose; Sandy Spring Bank Has Upped Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) as Share Value Rose

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,250 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50 million, up from 11,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $291.41. About 1.78 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 246.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 49,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 68,933 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 19,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 30.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd owns 1.24M shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 66,637 shares. 23,250 were reported by Weik Cap Mngmt. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Com owns 254,961 shares. Provise Grp Limited Liability reported 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.74% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). E&G Advisors LP stated it has 59,543 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.03% or 10,872 shares. 58,752 were reported by Hightower Tru Service Lta. Creative Planning accumulated 1.16M shares. Dubuque Bancshares reported 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ledyard Comml Bank invested in 0.32% or 71,955 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 239,905 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited holds 4.37M shares. Principal Finance Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 11.40 million shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 14,142 shares to 22,393 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 109,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,565 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Middleton & Co Ma has 1.84% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 44,797 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Com has 12,058 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Lc (Wy) reported 0.99% stake. Moreover, Riverhead Limited has 0.21% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,705 are owned by Central Asset Invs & (Hk). Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fjarde Ap has 137,982 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 25,350 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 50,502 shares. King Luther Capital Management invested in 8,645 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Congress Asset Ma owns 344,277 shares. Sol Capital Management accumulated 6,164 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 26,572 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Westover Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,614 shares to 12,942 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE) by 24,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,831 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.