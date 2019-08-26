Chicago Equity Partners Position in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Has Trimmed by $1.23 Million as Share Price Rose; Aristotle Capital Management Trimmed Its Kroger Co (KR) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 3.90 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 7.09 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.38M, down from 10.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 3.79M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger, Online Supermarket Ocado Enter Online Shopping Partnershi; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 17/05/2018 – Kroger to Increase Its Existing Investment in Ocado by 5% in a Subscription Rights Agreement; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 53,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,460 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 150,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.05 million market cap company. It closed at $22.52 lastly. It is down 20.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 115,803 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $225.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 385,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.56 million for 14.20 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International Group reported 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Gyroscope Group Lc invested in 2.87% or 295,426 shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 7.09M shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 496,985 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% or 11,724 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 9,711 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 30,100 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 19,337 shares stake. 137,373 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 20,359 shares. Cwm Llc reported 1,549 shares. 473,594 were accumulated by Amp Invsts Ltd. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 137,235 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group holds 0.01% or 950 shares.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kroger: Recession-Resistant Consumer Staples Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Target Goes Small on Food Business – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Kroger Co.’s (NYSE:KR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shareholders Are Down 26% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger: Wait On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 61,965 shares to 90,815 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 56,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.88 million shares or 0.38% less from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp holds 38,500 shares. Shufro Rose & Company Limited Liability Corp stated it has 36,166 shares. Tudor Et Al invested 0.02% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company stated it has 66,234 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsr reported 65,973 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Glenmede Tru Na reported 193 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc holds 2,069 shares. 132,635 were accumulated by Axa. Franklin has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Wells Fargo & Mn has 294,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 5 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 72,302 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).