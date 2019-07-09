Chicago Equity Partners Position In Expedia Group (EXPE) Was Lifted; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Lifted Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 106.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 2,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, up from 2,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $132.48. About 1.13 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 18,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,924 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.54M, up from 260,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 7.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: HPQ, EXPE, FL – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expedia agrees to Cuba settlement with Treasury – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expedia bid down 5% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: NTNX, EXPE, PLCE – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 4,700 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Boston Prtnrs owns 0.25% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1.56M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 110,884 shares. Omers Administration Corp owns 58,600 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.04% or 22,747 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 1,137 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.27 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.10 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 8,350 shares. 408,870 were accumulated by Swiss Retail Bank. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Monetary Mngmt Gp has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 11,350 shares to 29,905 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 22,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,485 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 5,683 shares to 26,013 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,484 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).