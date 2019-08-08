Chicago Equity Partners Maintains Stake in Matrix Svc Co (MTRX); Beck Capital Management Upped Its Stag Indl Com (STAG) Position by $4.05 Million

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (STAG) by 428.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 139,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 172,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 32,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 82,765 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Matrix Svc Co (MTRX) by 214.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 61,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 90,815 shares of the engineering & construction company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 28,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Matrix Svc Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $491.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 9,749 shares traded. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has declined 6.75% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY SHR $0.15 TO $0.20; 15/05/2018 – Keyera Awards Matrix Service Turnkey EPC Contract for Greenfield Crude Oil Storage and Blending Terminal at Cushing; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE SEES FY EPS 15C TO 20C; 19/03/2018 – Matrix Service Plans to Hold Annual Say-on-Pay Shareholder Votes; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Rev $245.6M; 07/03/2018 Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabiliti; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Loss/Shr 19c; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matrix Service; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matrix Service Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 164,381 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.04% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 466,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 76,482 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Voya Investment Limited Liability Com owns 39,386 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 0.01% or 583,377 shares. Commerce Retail Bank holds 21,560 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 107,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Group has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). 210,000 are held by Forward Ltd Liability Company. Ameritas Investment Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 8,107 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 52,049 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STAG Industrial: Why Investors Need To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “STAG Industrial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) CEO Ben Butcher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “STAG Industrial: The Agnostic Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $60,631 activity.

More notable recent Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Matrix Service Company Reports First Quarter Results; Affirms Fiscal 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Matrix Service Awarded Construction of First-Ever Ionic Alkylation Unit in the U.S. at Chevron’s Salt Lake City Refinery – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Matrix Service Begins Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Lockheed Martin at New Gateway Center – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matrix Service Company to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 27,250 shares to 235,695 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,595 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold MTRX shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.64 million shares or 0.66% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,500 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 40,311 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.22% or 280,755 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 29,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 80,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 102,688 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Parkside Fin Retail Bank reported 78 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 8,602 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) or 18,186 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 38,657 shares. Blackrock has 4.07M shares.