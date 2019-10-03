Chicago Equity Partners Lifted Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Holding By $872,664; Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Had 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fevertree Drinks Plc has GBX 3800 highest and GBX 2800 lowest target. GBX 3031.25’s average target is 28.61% above currents GBX 2357 stock price. Fevertree Drinks Plc had 19 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 5. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of FEVR in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Buy” rating. See Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 2825.00 Initiates Starts

16/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2900.00 New Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2800.00 New Target: GBX 2900.00 Upgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 3400.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 2900.00 Initiates Starts

09/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 3800.00 New Target: GBX 3400.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 4000.00 New Target: GBX 3400.00 Maintain

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) stake by 15.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 5,594 shares as Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA)’s stock rose 4.76%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 42,254 shares with $6.59 million value, up from 36,660 last quarter. Reinsurance Grp Of America I now has $9.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $154.36. About 6,742 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership reported 1,321 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charter Trust Company invested 0.07% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Amp Cap accumulated 26,764 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 101,879 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 158,601 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Co holds 0% or 465 shares in its portfolio. 6,718 were reported by Eaton Vance. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 12,587 shares stake. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 31 shares. Synovus accumulated 0% or 1,042 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 621,030 shares. Stanley holds 0.27% or 7,241 shares. Bessemer Gp invested in 0.01% or 17,359 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 51,775 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Prudential Plc holds 0.04% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) or 93,400 shares.

More notable recent Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Reinsurance Group of America’s (NYSE:RGA) Share Price Gain Of 103% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Reinsurance Group of America Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast – StreetInsider.com” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher acquires RGA Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Reinsurance Group has $18100 highest and $14200 lowest target. $157’s average target is 1.71% above currents $154.36 stock price. Reinsurance Group had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) stake by 20,305 shares to 12,000 valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) stake by 22,535 shares and now owns 46,430 shares. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was reduced too.

Fevertree Drinks plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.74 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s products include Indian tonic water, naturally light tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, naturally light ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, bitter lemon, lemonade, Sicilian lemonade, spring soda water, and premium cola. It has a 43.01 P/E ratio. Fevertree Drinks plc sells its products under Fever-Tree brand name to bars and restaurants.

The stock increased 0.47% or GBX 11 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2357. About 127,725 shares traded. Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fevertree Can Regain Fizz In The U.S. Market – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: More Gin, But Easy on the Tonic Please – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.