Chicago Equity Partners Lifted Its Stake in Umb Finl (UMBF) by $3.21 Million as Share Value Declined; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Brave Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $375,830 as Market Valuation Rose

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 658.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 49,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 56,905 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 161,609 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54

Since May 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $46,020 activity.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 13,390 shares to 143,535 shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,240 shares, and cut its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.79 million shares or 2.75% less from 41.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 5.23M shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Limited Liability Com holds 21,650 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 42,673 shares stake. Quantbot Technology LP reported 1,400 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 4.73M shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 57,439 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 118,954 shares. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 30,038 shares. Fin Counselors holds 0.13% or 50,069 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 20,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 37,964 shares. Sei holds 74,584 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Group invested in 172 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 252,604 shares. Cna Financial Corporation holds 3% or 206,289 shares in its portfolio. L & S reported 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Consolidated Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 2.7% stake. 1,120 are owned by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company. Wellington Shields Limited Liability holds 0.5% or 15,210 shares. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 5.98% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Proshare Advsrs invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 22,756 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 3,622 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meridian Invest Counsel owns 0.81% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 20,887 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.24% or 12.86 million shares.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 5,737 shares to 15,922 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,690 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

