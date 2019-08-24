Chicago Equity Partners Increases Holding in Kb Home (KBH); Winch Advisory Services Holds Position in Freeport (FCX)

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 33,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 139,460 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 1.88 million shares traded or 16.48% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 393.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 71,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 90,122 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 18,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 20.67M shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Freeport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MLN (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS); 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor invested in 0.01% or 24,124 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 3,408 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% or 920 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 2.18M shares. 33,240 are owned by Bridges. Scotia Capital holds 0.01% or 35,742 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department reported 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Nomura has 0.04% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 676,209 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 12,211 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 80,784 shares. Park National Oh reported 11,593 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co accumulated 467 shares. Bellecapital International Limited stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.2% or 203,126 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. 172,000 shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C, worth $1.74 million.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR) by 52,665 shares to 5,406 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) by 40,520 shares to 31,095 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 111,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,865 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb holds 14,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 173,813 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 255,785 shares. Invsts holds 0.02% or 3.71M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 321,454 shares. Moreover, Donald Smith And Incorporated has 0.31% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Blair William Com Il stated it has 13,465 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.01% or 191,563 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 267,202 shares. Fil Ltd has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). First Allied Advisory Services, a Missouri-based fund reported 21,297 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 80,272 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Lc owns 13,880 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 867,135 shares.

