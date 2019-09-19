Chicago Equity Partners Increased Repligen (RGEN) Position By $462,825; Teradata (TDC) Shorts Up By 9.06%

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Repligen Corp (RGEN) stake by 19.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 5,445 shares as Repligen Corp (RGEN)’s stock rose 43.41%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 33,695 shares with $2.90M value, up from 28,250 last quarter. Repligen Corp now has $4.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 445,178 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) had an increase of 9.06% in short interest. TDC’s SI was 14.18M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.06% from 13.00M shares previously. With 1.20 million avg volume, 12 days are for Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)’s short sellers to cover TDC’s short positions. The SI to Teradata Corporation’s float is 12.25%. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 649,560 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $347,603 activity. Culhane Mark also bought $347,603 worth of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) shares.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics divisions. It has a 171.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, big data, and tools for data integration, data discovery, and business intelligence.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) stake by 7,215 shares to 37,785 valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) stake by 12,605 shares and now owns 30,825 shares. Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) was reduced too.

