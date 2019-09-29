Chicago Equity Partners Increased By $1.10 Million Its First Amern Finl (FAF) Stake; Chf Solutions (CHFS) Shorts Increased By 8.96%

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) stake by 69.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 20,700 shares as First Amern Finl Corp (FAF)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 50,605 shares with $2.72M value, up from 29,905 last quarter. First Amern Finl Corp now has $6.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.98. About 546,608 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan

Chf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) had an increase of 8.96% in short interest. CHFS’s SI was 107,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.96% from 98,200 shares previously. With 94,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Chf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s short sellers to cover CHFS’s short positions. The SI to Chf Solutions Inc’s float is 23.69%. The stock decreased 6.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 143,976 shares traded or 28.94% up from the average. CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) has declined 87.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.74% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) stake by 634,275 shares to 296,255 valued at $367,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) stake by 13,195 shares and now owns 12,330 shares. Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering First American Financial (NYSE:FAF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First American Financial has $7300 highest and $67 lowest target. $70’s average target is 18.68% above currents $58.98 stock price. First American Financial had 5 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold FAF shares while 95 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 89.73 million shares or 1.33% less from 90.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.05% or 47,000 shares. Carlson Cap Lp reported 688,238 shares. Cwh Mgmt stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). 779,480 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 6,610 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has 48,564 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). First Mercantile Tru owns 4,098 shares. 86,124 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 46 shares.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.21 million. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017.