Chicago Equity Partners Holds Holding in Sps Commerce (SPSC); Silvercrest Asset Management Group Boosted Holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (MDRX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (MDRX) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 109,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 4.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.61 million, up from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 499,363 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 06/03/2018 – Allscripts launches industry’s first machine learning EHR; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.72 TO $0.82; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS SINGAPORE IHIS TO FOCUS ON TWO EMR SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – PROVIDING UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO CERTAIN INFORMATION INTRODUCED INTO MARKET ON MARCH 7, REGARDING CO’S BUSINESS IN SINGAPORE; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts Backs 2018 Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE TOTALED $519 MLN, IMPROVING 25 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.15 BLN TO $2.25 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Allscripts launches industry’s first machine learning EHR; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT REVENUE BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTALED $4.7 BLN, UP 19 PERCENT COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 14,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 75,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 60,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $105.03. About 42,066 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.2% Position in SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 16/03/2018 – SPS COMMERCE NAMES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.70 TO $0.74; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board

More notable recent Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EPSi announces partnership with Ilerasoft Nasdaq:MDRX – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Blessing Health System expands Allscripts partnership with clinical and financial solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Allscripts (MDRX) Down 11.3% Since its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2018. More interesting news about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Allscripts offers free pharmacogenomics testing to U.S.-based associates – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Premier Orthopaedics selects Allscripts to provide connected health IT platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intl Gp invested in 0.02% or 449,883 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co stated it has 36,053 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 48,354 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 33,126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Atwood And Palmer holds 1,925 shares. North Star Asset Management accumulated 661,158 shares. First Tru LP has 79,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 0.03% or 64,943 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) or 35,300 shares. The New York-based Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Shapiro Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:QTS) by 42,898 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $102.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 19,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,505 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Creek Limited Liability Company invested in 0.57% or 29,949 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Vanguard holds 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) or 1.22 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) or 1,054 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.01% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 4,832 shares. Stephens Invest Management Gp Lc reported 136,059 shares stake. Qs Investors reported 43,060 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 219,870 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 14,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Conestoga Cap Advsr Lc invested in 542,415 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Hsbc Public Lc has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,872 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Moreover, Campbell & Adviser Ltd has 0.15% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 218,260 shares.

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SPS Commerce Announces Changes to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SPS Commerce (SPSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CORE or SPSC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SPS Commerce: A Growth Stock In A Growth Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SPS Commerce to Present at Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.