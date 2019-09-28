Chicago Equity Partners Holds Holding in Repligen (RGEN); First National Trust Co Stake In 1Sysco (SYY) Was Has Boosted

First National Trust Co increased its stake in 1Sysco Corp (SYY) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 5,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 69,496 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, up from 63,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in 1Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.44 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 5,445 shares as the company's stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 33,695 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, up from 28,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 527,350 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 30,807 shares to 18,925 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 39,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,830 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Pubg Co New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 611,785 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Limited owns 739,116 shares. 39,311 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 108,280 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 532,079 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 424 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Pitcairn Communications stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Putnam Invests Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 10,700 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0.15% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Swiss Fincl Bank has 73,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd accumulated 434,553 shares. Ranger Investment Management LP invested in 3.07% or 524,551 shares. Invesco holds 3.09M shares.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors And Cabot has 27,382 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 3,822 shares. Boston Rech & stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny reported 14,854 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 473,577 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation holds 229,398 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Hartford Investment has 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 20,038 were accumulated by Davenport & Limited Liability Company. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 51,765 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 170,638 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 32,522 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Putnam Fl invested in 48,420 shares or 0.28% of the stock.