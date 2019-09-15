Chicago Equity Partners Has Upped Its Position in Umb Finl (UMBF) by $3.21 Million as Share Price Declined; Tortoise Investment Management Lifted Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 658.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 49,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 56,905 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.87. About 274,014 shares traded or 47.31% up from the average. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A accumulated 14,474 shares. 469,090 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Puzo Michael J holds 3.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 52,396 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Gp Llc invested 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Penobscot Invest Mngmt Inc reported 56,510 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma stated it has 147,705 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 8,764 shares. 1.29M were reported by Fort Washington Invest Oh. Private Communications Na has invested 2.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 2.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 359,566 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru reported 38,100 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 1.27% stake. D E Shaw Com reported 0.86% stake. Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc invested 2.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $395.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,098 shares to 34,111 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 3,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,718 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $46,020 activity.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6,140 shares to 32,845 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 87,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,855 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.79 million shares or 2.75% less from 41.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,010 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Piedmont Advsrs Inc stated it has 5,640 shares. Meritage Mgmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 26,803 shares. Principal Fin Gru reported 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Dean Mgmt, Kansas-based fund reported 27,644 shares. American Century owns 2.88 million shares. Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 50,069 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) or 442,572 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 99,582 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 136,674 shares. 1.26 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 153 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 0% or 300 shares.

