Chicago Equity Partners Has Upped By $2.80 Million Its Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding; Qiwi Plc – American Depositary Shares (QIWI) Shorts Increased By 26.37%

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It has a 12.57 P/E ratio. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the services and products of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Great Lakes Lc holds 0.03% or 7,427 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 50,905 shares. Cordasco Network reported 40 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.58% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 15,425 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0.03% or 325,843 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors reported 2,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 10,600 shares. Smith Asset Grp Inc Lp owns 1.14% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 193,277 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Axa has 92,700 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor has $188 highest and $16900 lowest target. $177.33’s average target is 21.46% above currents $146 stock price. Deckers Outdoor had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Monday, August 19. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report.

