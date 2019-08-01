Chicago Equity Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) as Stock Value Declined; As Wsfs Financial Com (WSFS) Market Valuation Declined, Rhumbline Advisers Upped Stake

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 81.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 103,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The institutional investor held 23,480 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 127,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 348,563 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife’s Business Stable, Short-Sellers Have Largely Exited

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp Com (WSFS) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 30,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 75,456 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 44,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 46,798 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp accumulated 3.73 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Swift Run Management Ltd Com holds 3.01% or 84,616 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Finance Network has 0.01% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 130 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 5,514 shares. Df Dent And Company, Maryland-based fund reported 109,730 shares. Westover Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. 36,454 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 3.69M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 106,196 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 16,172 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Llc holds 0.14% or 22,083 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc Com Stk Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 4,458 shares to 179,302 shares, valued at $16.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crane Co Com (NYSE:CR) by 4,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,085 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 31,270 shares to 75,060 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 18,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Fts International Inc.