Chicago Equity Partners Has Raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding By $1.44 Million; BTCS (BTCS) Shorts Raised By 469.7%

BTCS INC (OTCMKTS:BTCS) had an increase of 469.7% in short interest. BTCS’s SI was 37,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 469.7% from 6,600 shares previously. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.0032 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1595. About 79,269 shares traded. BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) stake by 152.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 10,120 shares as Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ)’s stock rose 7.53%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 16,760 shares with $2.39M value, up from 6,640 last quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $7.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.25. About 453,620 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Among 5 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has $20800 highest and $14200 lowest target. $167.40’s average target is 29.52% above currents $129.25 stock price. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 1 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 1,765 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 23,624 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc. Cadence Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 8,252 shares. Thomas White International invested in 3,300 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 132 are owned by Ftb Advsr. Asset Management Inc invested in 1,768 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 482,681 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,348 shares. Stifel has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Confluence Investment Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,243 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aviance Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 14,300 shares.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jazz (JAZZ) Down 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast for World Sleep Congress Investor Update – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) KOL Call Spurs Increase in Sunosi Peak Sales – BofA – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 11,125 shares to 17,310 valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) stake by 48,429 shares and now owns 140,586 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.