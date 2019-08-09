Chicago Equity Partners Has Raised Its Kohls (KSS) Position by $3.11 Million; Market Value Declined; Pettyjohn Wood & White Boosted Position in Medtronic (MDT) by $424,515

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 45,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 114,115 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85M, up from 68,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 1.55M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 23,673 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 19,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 1.59 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 31,425 shares to 42,920 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,936 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kohl’s Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kohl’s Cares Guides Young Readers on Adventures with Award-Winning Illustrator and Author Dan Santat – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Kohl’s Stock Dropped 28.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “After a Big Rally, Where Is Kohlâ€™s Stock Going Next? – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$46.88, Is It Time To Put Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Grp has 2,129 shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America De reported 1.62M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 167 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Llc invested in 48,614 shares. Cibc Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 21,866 shares. 12,599 are held by Van Eck Assocs Corporation. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,351 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.17% or 6,425 shares. King Luther Cap Corp holds 61,825 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cognios Ltd Liability Company reported 31,179 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. British Columbia Mngmt owns 46,501 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 13,000 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs has 41,018 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd owns 137,024 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 35,179 shares or 0.75% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.99% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Federated Investors Pa reported 305,411 shares. 34,230 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc. Twin Capital Mgmt holds 50,600 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,830 shares. Hengehold Capital Management owns 28,430 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 0.65% or 21,125 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.35% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bluestein R H accumulated 296,180 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.17% or 10,900 shares. 3.06 million were reported by Mairs. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora accumulated 0.05% or 1,661 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).