Chicago Equity Partners Has Raised Its Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Position by $595,581; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Holding in Tenet Healthcare (THC) by $7.71 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 385,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.10M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 546,378 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare CDS Tightens 33 Bps, Most in 8 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PURCHASE OF WCAS’S REMAINING INTEREST IN USPI WAS COMPLETED ON AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC); 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-Insured; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Cont Ops EPS 95c; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 34.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 7,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 29,409 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 21,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $64.89. About 172,685 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.97M for 18.24 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 445,484 shares. Healthcor Mngmt LP has invested 0.34% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 208,153 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 1.31 million were reported by Geode Mgmt Lc. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,693 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Company invested in 19,943 shares. Acadian Asset Llc reported 1.36M shares. Glenview Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17.92M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 505,131 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 24.97 million shares or 33.57% less from 37.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,229 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 300 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.07% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) or 17,000 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Aqr Cap Ltd Com owns 32,504 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 2,016 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company stated it has 12,424 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Llp has 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 19,806 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd stated it has 116,000 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group has 2.34 million shares. Adage Cap Grp Ltd owns 333,100 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Commerce holds 2,800 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 4,110 shares to 4,065 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 19,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,940 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).