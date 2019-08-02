Chicago Equity Partners Has Raised Holding in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by $5.84 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position Maintained by Farmstead Capital Management Llc

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 511,655 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 663.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 162,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 186,583 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, up from 24,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 451,656 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKS); 30/05/2018 – Muted Fallout From Dick’s Gun Stance Led to `Surprise Icing’; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q EPS 59c; 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 25/05/2018 – Insider Trading Activity Report For Dick’s Sporting Goods; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Consolidated Same-Store Sales in the Range of Flat to Low-Single-Digit Declin; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q Net $116M; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS- FOR 2018 SEES CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES BETWEEN ABOUT FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT FALL ON 52-WEEK TO 52-WEEK COMPARATIVE BASIS; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Associations

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 15,670 shares to 138,775 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 18,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,902 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart’s 5260, Computex And Healthcare Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Some Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Found Elsewhere – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: Balance Sheet Management Makes Me Nervous – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dick’s Sporting Goods Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Finance Inc has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 11,303 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank has invested 0.09% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 3,179 were accumulated by Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.11% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of invested in 70,935 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 1,785 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited reported 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Co owns 58,930 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 85,136 shares. 60 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,060 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co invested in 16,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability New York accumulated 10,246 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 61,199 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 9,071 are owned by Institute For Wealth Management Lc. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 212 shares. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 2.49% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Greenwood Associates Limited Liability, a South Carolina-based fund reported 4,115 shares. 13D Management Ltd Com has invested 6.1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 4,161 shares. New England Management owns 4,150 shares. Whittier holds 1,061 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.07% or 85,934 shares. New Jersey-based Credit Cap Lc has invested 0.29% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 12,784 shares or 0% of the stock.