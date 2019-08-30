Chicago Equity Partners Has Lowered Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake; Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Sellers Decreased By 4.96% Their Shorts

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 9.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 3,115 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 30,285 shares with $5.66 million value, down from 33,400 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $176.32. About 202,520 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) had a decrease of 4.96% in short interest. HELE’s SI was 687,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.96% from 723,600 shares previously. With 289,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s short sellers to cover HELE’s short positions. The SI to Helen of Troy Limited’s float is 2.7%. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $152.01. About 14,095 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. It operates in four divisions: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. It has a 23.02 P/E ratio. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Among 2 analysts covering Helen Of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Helen Of Troy Limited has $17200 highest and $151 lowest target. $162.67’s average target is 7.01% above currents $152.01 stock price. Helen Of Troy Limited had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of HELE in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, August 19. The stock of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Bank of America. Sidoti maintained Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold Helen of Troy Limited shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lc has 3.03% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 310,823 shares. Lpl Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 22,913 shares. Sei has invested 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Dupont Cap Corp has invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.03% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). 220,500 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Llc. Howe Rusling Inc invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 123,269 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). D E Shaw & Inc has 36,742 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 27,704 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 65,686 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 1 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 3,024 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership has invested 1.12% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.02% or 9,370 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp owns 463,859 shares. Condor Management has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Farmers Bankshares has 1.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 187,275 shares. First Allied Advisory Service reported 5,338 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd holds 15,098 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & holds 17,843 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 301,045 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 7,485 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.77% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bank & Trust reported 44,022 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 68,314 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Tru Department Mb State Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Welch Gru Llc accumulated 0.03% or 1,668 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $718.66 million for 15.97 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 14.94% above currents $176.32 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19600 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. had bought 525 shares worth $100,546 on Monday, July 29.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (NYSE:CHMI) stake by 83,510 shares to 168,320 valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped On Deck Cap Inc stake by 85,703 shares and now owns 204,531 shares. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) was raised too.