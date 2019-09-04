Chicago Equity Partners Has Lowered By $367,500 Its Gray Television (GTN) Stake; Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Has 1.5 Sentiment

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 9.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 17,500 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 159,255 shares with $3.40 million value, down from 176,755 last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 348,742 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD

Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.17, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 6 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 4 sold and reduced their positions in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.60 million shares, down from 3.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. 1,300 shares were bought by Howell Robin Robinson, worth $20,137 on Tuesday, August 13. On Tuesday, August 13 HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 1,300 shares. ROBINSON HARRIETT J also bought $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Guggenheim Cap holds 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 32,947 shares. Adirondack Research And Mgmt Inc holds 2% or 150,140 shares in its portfolio. 19,241 are owned by Cibc World Markets. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Llc accumulated 46,016 shares. 436,304 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 36,500 were accumulated by Calamos Advsrs Lc. Argent Lc owns 223,385 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 451,585 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Incorporated invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division accumulated 0% or 253 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 456,685 shares stake. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 144,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 2.07 million shares.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.37M for 14.72 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) stake by 54,180 shares to 66,435 valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) stake by 22,910 shares and now owns 50,345 shares. Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 11,001 shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. for 2.01 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 798,542 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 50,639 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc Co has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,012 shares.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $68.13 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

