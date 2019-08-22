Chicago Equity Partners Has Decreased Mastec (MTZ) Stake By $590,400; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering NorthWestern (NWE)

Among 2 analysts covering Northwestern Corp (NYSE:NWE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Northwestern Corp has $65 highest and $65 lowest target. $65’s average target is -9.41% below currents $71.75 stock price. Northwestern Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 14. See NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) latest ratings:

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 12.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 12,300 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 84,270 shares with $4.05M value, down from 96,570 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $4.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 200,334 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 58,841 shares traded. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 19.69% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NWE News: 24/04/2018 – NorthWestern 1Q EPS $1.18; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NorthWestern May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 24/04/2018 – NorthWestern 1Q Net $58.5M; 24/04/2018 – Northwestern Medicine, Lurie Children’s Hospital and the Drug Enforcement Administration team up for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 07/03/2018 – Performics and Northwestern University’s Intent Lab Digital Satisfaction lndex™ (DSI) Reveals Steep Decline in Consumer Trust in the Internet; 24/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN CORP NWE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.55/SHR; 13/03/2018 – NaturEner USA Goes Live on the PCI Cloud Platform to Manage Contract Settlements for its Renewable Wind Balancing Authorities in the Northwestern U.S; 24/04/2018 – NorthWestern 1Q Rev $341.5M; 20/03/2018 – NorthWestern Buys Wind Project in Central Montana; 24/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $341.5 MLN VS $367.3 MLN

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations divisions. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio. The firm generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas.

Among 7 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MasTec has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $61.88’s average target is 0.11% above currents $61.81 stock price. MasTec had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 5. Robert W. Baird maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $52 target. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.98% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 53,883 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has 0.39% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 16,390 shares. James Invest Research reported 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Da Davidson owns 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 12,833 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 369,802 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alyeska Gru LP holds 945,978 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. 7,745 are owned by Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.21% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Coe Management owns 53,769 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Regions Finance accumulated 9,127 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ima Wealth invested in 52,891 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Intrust Bank & Trust Na accumulated 4,843 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 97,117 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 552,027 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stake by 162,143 shares to 186,583 valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) stake by 17,935 shares and now owns 160,964 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.