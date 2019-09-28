Chicago Equity Partners Has Cut Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Holding by $373,750; Camarda Financial Advisors Has Cut Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Holding by $406,470; Stock Value Declined

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 23,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 99,027 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 122,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 939,287 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 79.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 74,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 19,120 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107,000, down from 93,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 13.24M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM – FLEETWOOD MAC WILL LAUNCH AN EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-RUN SIRIUSXM CHANNEL, FLEETWOOD MAC CHANNEL, ON MAY 1; 27/03/2018 – Masters 2018 Coverage Live on SiriusXM; 04/04/2018 – Jason Aldean to Perform Private REARVIEW TOWN Album Release Show for SiriusXM in New York City; 06/03/2018 – SIRIUS MINERALS PLC SXX.L – CASH RESOURCES AT END OF DECEMBER 2017 WERE £468.5 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD – JASON REDMAN MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR SIRIUS XM CANADA; 19/03/2018 – Sirius XM: Introductory SiriusXM All Access Subscription to Come with Purchase of Equipped Vehicles Through the 2022 Model Yr; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 11/04/2018 – “Coachella Radio” Channel to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM in Advance of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; 08/05/2018 – Save The Date for SiriusXM’s Wedding Party; 29/03/2018 – EANS-News: STRABAG awarded tunnelling contract for Sirius Minerals’ North Yorkshire Polyhalite Project – ATTACHMENT

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.03 million for 16.45 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $267.20 million for 25.83 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 7,539 shares to 29,409 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 14,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

