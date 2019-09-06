Chicago Equity Partners Has Boosted Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by $7.96 Million; As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Rose, Litespeed Management Boosted Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 231.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 43,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 62,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, up from 18,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $181.85. About 437,703 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company's stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 321,191 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00M on Tuesday, May 21. 10,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01M on Thursday, May 23. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Bunge, Fox, Kinder Morgan – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bunge lays off grain traders in Geneva as company seeks to minimize risk: sources – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 6,585 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 6,865 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Benjamin F Edwards & Co has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First holds 19,803 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.1% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Van Eck Associates reported 786,314 shares. 309 are owned by Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Co. Lesa Sroufe & stated it has 51,002 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Ci reported 39,700 shares stake. Prelude Management Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 3,487 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 254,958 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs has invested 0.64% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 89,634 shares. The New York-based Alpine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "vertex (VRTX) Inks All-Cash Deal to Acquire Semma for $950M – Nasdaq" on September 04, 2019