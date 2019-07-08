Chicago Equity Partners Has Boosted Its Tech Data (TECD) Holding; Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Share Value Declined While Norris Perne & French Llp Has Raised Holding

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 12,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,567 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 182,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 7.05M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 mln to resolve lawsuit related to sales scandal; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 10/05/2018 – RBS DEAL POINTS TO LIGHTER TRUMP-ERA FINES FOR WELLS FARGO, UBS; 07/03/2018 – Nuns’ pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of ‘systemic lapses in governance’; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner: Wells Fargo Agrees to Investor Demands for Transparency and Accountability on Corporate

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 65.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 33,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,475 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 50,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.92. About 94,887 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows NVIDIA, Molson Coors Brewing, Invacare, The Blackstone Group, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Tech Data Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tech Data Expands Portfolio of Consumption-Based IT Solutions – Business Wire” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Tech Data (TECD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data Earns 2019 Global Distributor of the Year Award from HPE – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 18,705 shares to 4,395 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 49,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,555 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Goldman Sachs Group holds 769,350 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 7,601 shares. 9,688 are held by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De accumulated 0.34% or 42,967 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% or 2,676 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 70,787 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Stifel holds 0% or 4,359 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And LP owns 256 shares. Birch Run Limited Partnership stated it has 87,867 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 332,741 shares. Dean Investment Associates Ltd Com has 16,060 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.24 million activity. 592 Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) shares with value of $54,450 were sold by SIMONETTI BETH E. 3,000 shares were sold by HARCZAK HARRY J JR, worth $274,709.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 52,197 shares to 231,055 shares, valued at $18.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,913 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc Com (NYSE:HUBS).

