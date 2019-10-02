Chicago Equity Partners Has Boosted By $1.05 Million Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position; Blackberry Limited (BB) Shorts Raised By 8.92%

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 38.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 8,710 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 31,335 shares with $3.81 million value, up from 22,625 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 1.41M shares traded or 19.80% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr

Blackberry Limited (NYSE:BB) had an increase of 8.92% in short interest. BB’s SI was 22.77M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 8.92% from 20.91M shares previously. With 4.50M avg volume, 5 days are for Blackberry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s short sellers to cover BB’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 4.60 million shares traded. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has declined 24.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BB News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry must face renewed lawsuit in U.S. over BlackBerry 10–ruling; 22/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY CEO JOHN CHEN SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry must face revived U.S. lawsuit over BlackBerry 10; 06/03/2018 – CBC News Alerts: BREAKING: Reuters reports Blackberry has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry files lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and lnstagram; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-lnovia snags CFOs from Google, BlackBerry to lead growth fund- The Globe and mail; 15/03/2018 – BlackBerry: Chen Extension Weighted Toward Long-Term Performance-Based Equity, Cash Awards; 28/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY REPORTS RECORD SOFTWARE AND SERVICES REVENUE IN FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018

Among 3 analysts covering BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BlackBerry has $900 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.83’s average target is 56.91% above currents $4.99 stock price. BlackBerry had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, June 27.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services firm in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees . It has a 142.57 P/E ratio. The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guyasuta Investment Advsr Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,700 shares. 403,587 are held by Acadian Asset Management. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Natixis invested 0.38% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Andra Ap stated it has 70,800 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 876,651 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,673 shares in its portfolio. Navellier And Associate Incorporated has 0.76% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 40,304 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap reported 0.04% stake. Putnam Fl Invest Company invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation stated it has 234 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP owns 65,754 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 132,000 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 253,970 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,706 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Darden Restaurants has $146 highest and $11700 lowest target. $128.83’s average target is 11.43% above currents $115.62 stock price. Darden Restaurants had 22 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120 target in Friday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 24 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, June 21 report.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 26,988 shares to 82,609 valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) stake by 37,366 shares and now owns 11,494 shares. Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) was reduced too.