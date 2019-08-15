Chicago Equity Partners Has Boosted Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Position; Genie Energy LTD (GNE) Has 2 Sentiment

Genie Energy LTD (GNE) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 34 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 17 decreased and sold holdings in Genie Energy LTD. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 4.97 million shares, up from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Genie Energy LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 7 Increased: 20 New Position: 14.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) stake by 284.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 5,660 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 7,650 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 1,990 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Eq In now has $16.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $144.5. About 389,941 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 170,683 shares traded. Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) has risen 109.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 04/04/2018 – Central Energy USA And Diversegy Announce Professional Referral Program; 11/03/2018 – Zain Group selects Genie Networks to provide an ideal all-in-one traffic visibility and security solution; 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 08/03/2018 – Genie Energy 4Q Rev $73.1M; 03/04/2018 – The Genie Company Announces New Garage Door Opener with Integrated Aladdin Connect®; 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 08/03/2018 Genie Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/04/2018 – GENIE ENTERPRISE LTD SAYS CLOSING OF SERIES A ROUND OF FINANCING, WHICH WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT $10 MLN; 27/03/2018 – China Unicom Builds its Largest DDoS Protection Cloud with Genie; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q EPS 24c

Old West Investment Management Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. for 160,628 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 45,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 202,467 shares. The California-based Bailard Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 17,790 shares.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an gas and oil exploration company. The company has market cap of $191.23 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It has a 11.9 P/E ratio. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business clients primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $397,135 activity.

Among 4 analysts covering Alexandria Equities (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alexandria Equities has $16200 highest and $132 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -0.17% below currents $144.5 stock price. Alexandria Equities had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) rating on Wednesday, March 6. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Hold” rating and $132 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of ARE in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”.

