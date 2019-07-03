Chicago Equity Partners Decreased Its Newpark Res (NR) Holding; Shorts at BEADELL RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (BDREF) Raised By 41.2%

BEADELL RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BDREF) had an increase of 41.2% in short interest. BDREF’s SI was 73,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 41.2% from 51,700 shares previously. With 40,100 avg volume, 2 days are for BEADELL RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BDREF)’s short sellers to cover BDREF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0002 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Newpark Res Inc (NR) stake by 85.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 162,785 shares as Newpark Res Inc (NR)’s stock declined 16.63%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 26,975 shares with $247,000 value, down from 189,760 last quarter. Newpark Res Inc now has $641.69M valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 168,218 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 26.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN

More recent Great Panther Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:BDREF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Panther Acquires Beadell Resources – A Quick Look At The Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Beadell Resources: Too Many Risks – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Siemens Is Cheap And Healthineers Helps To Unlock The Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Beadell Resources Limited operates as a gold producer in Brazil. The company has market cap of $334,716. The Company’s principal property is the Tucano gold mine covering an area of approximately 2,500 kmÂ² of gold exploration tenements located in the AmapÃ¡ state, northern Brazil. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newpark Resources Inc (NR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SeaDrill Limited (SDRL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.12 per share. NR’s profit will be $5.43 million for 29.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Newpark Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Capital holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 15,098 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 956,821 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.03% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Proshare Lc has invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company reported 249,221 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Wellington Mngmt Llp owns 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 1.51 million shares. Blackrock accumulated 13.75M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 1.51M shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 58,871 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 733,398 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Prescott Group Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Geode Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) or 1.06M shares.