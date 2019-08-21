Chicago Equity Partners Decreased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stake By $1.97 Million; Automatic Data Processing (ADP)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 448 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 473 cut down and sold their stakes in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 340.50 million shares, down from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Automatic Data Processing Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 54 to 66 for an increase of 12. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 424 Increased: 321 New Position: 127.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) stake by 66.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 40,155 shares as Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 20,265 shares with $993,000 value, down from 60,420 last quarter. Integrated Device Technology now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

The stock increased 0.70% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $169.05. About 520,216 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 26.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for 48,100 shares. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 3.30 million shares or 12.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. has 9.58% invested in the company for 4.03 million shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Casualty Co has invested 9.45% in the stock. Capital Counsel Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 773,616 shares.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.36 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 32.26 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

