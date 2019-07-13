Chicago Equity Partners Decreased Idexx Labs (IDXX) Position by $5.08 Million; Financial Architects Decreased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position as Valuation Rose

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 22,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,245 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, down from 25,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $284.24. About 268,569 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 98.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 8,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 97 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 8,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.45M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 10,492 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 17,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ims Cap Management owns 0.77% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 4,200 shares. 75,450 are owned by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Assetmark holds 59,551 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 2.39 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa owns 3,948 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Dearborn Prtn Llc stated it has 1,568 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 17,610 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.04% or 732 shares. Coastline Tru reported 0.04% stake. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Creative Planning stated it has 21,782 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 26,215 shares to 43,430 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 56,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. TWIGGE GIOVANI also sold $208,454 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Wednesday, February 6. $501,875 worth of stock was bought by Kingsley Lawrence D on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97M for 52.25 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares to 3,362 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).